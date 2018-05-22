Dr. Janer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgard Janer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgard Janer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Alicia S. Kanhai Dpm P.A.3355 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 962-4119
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor! Dr. Janer is very thorough and compassionate. He treated my mom with respect and great care which is very important when it comes to elderly. He listened to every concern we had and was very helpful.
About Dr. Edgard Janer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154353555
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
