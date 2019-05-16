Overview

Dr. Edgardo Cespedes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Cespedes works at EDGARDO M. CESPEDES, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.