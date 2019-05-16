Dr. Edgardo Cespedes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cespedes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgardo Cespedes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgardo Cespedes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Cespedes works at
Locations
-
1
Edgardo M. Cespedes M D P A11160 SW 88th St Ste 111, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-2325
-
2
Gables Radiology Associates PA815 NW 57th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 596-2325
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cespedes listen and spent a long time with us explaining the root of the problem and guided us for a healthier way of living. He is a very knowledgeable and caring doctor. You have to wait a long time to see him because he doesn't rush you for his next appointment. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Edgardo Cespedes, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356304455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
