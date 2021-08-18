Dr. Edgar Willard III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willard III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Willard III, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Willard III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Locations
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
Winter Haven Emergency Room200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Willard is thorough and explains things clearly. I have been very pleased the service he and his staff have provided.
About Dr. Edgar Willard III, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willard III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willard III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.