Overview

Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Sosa works at Dean L Johnston MD in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Plastic Surgery Associates
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 212, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-2525
    Adventhealth Lab
    601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 681-3223
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Adventhealth Orlando
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-2525
    Adventhealth Lab
    200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1699938472
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sosa has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

