Overview

Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sosa works at Dean L Johnston MD in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.