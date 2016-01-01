Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO
Overview
Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sosa works at
Locations
Orlando Plastic Surgery Associates4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 212, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-2525
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 681-3223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 333-2525
Adventhealth Lab200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 333-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edgar Sosa, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
