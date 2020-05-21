Overview

Dr. Edgar Saldana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Saldana works at Plastic Surgery Center of Duluth in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.