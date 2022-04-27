Dr. Edgar Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Robertson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Robertson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essex Neurological Associates PC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
I went to Dr. Robertson because of distressful neurological symptoms affecting me both physically and cosmetically as a result of a transoral lobectomy thyroid surgery that caused many complications. Dr. Robertson is blunt in his opinion but at the same time he showed compassion to me, expressing how this must be difficult for you which it has been. Dr. Robertson validating my feelings meant alot.
About Dr. Edgar Robertson, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1003885203
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robertson speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.