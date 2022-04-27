Overview

Dr. Edgar Robertson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Essex Neurological Associates in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.