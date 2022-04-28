Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Locations
Pompano Podiatry Group1661 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (754) 307-0417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a lovely man. Kind and very well educated and experienced. They don't come any better. Excellent, caring staff, too.
About Dr. Edgar Nieter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1386668788
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nieter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieter.
