Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Navarro-Garza works at
Locations
Family & Childrens Clinic PA2300 Clear Creek Rd Ste 105, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (877) 800-5722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
SUPER ATTENTIVE! Great with my child. Staff is super friendly from the front desk all the way to the back staff. Great clinic.
About Dr. Edgar Navarro-Garza, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1033525571
Education & Certifications
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarro-Garza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro-Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro-Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro-Garza speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro-Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro-Garza.
