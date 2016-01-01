Dr. Edgar Nace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Nace, MD
Dr. Edgar Nace, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nace works at
Geriatric Psychiatry Association12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 260, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 716-9678
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1164587077
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.