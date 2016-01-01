See All Podiatrists in Burlington, MA
Dr. Edgar Mullin Jr, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Edgar Mullin Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Mullin Jr works at Jmh Podiatry Pllc in Burlington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jmh Podiatry Pllc
    281 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 272-1040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Edgar Mullin Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1629086590
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mullin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullin Jr works at Jmh Podiatry Pllc in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mullin Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

