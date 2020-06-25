See All Pediatricians in Laredo, TX
Dr. Edgar Molina, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edgar Molina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Molina works at Edgar Molina MD in Laredo, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edgar Molina MD
    4151 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy Ste 201, Laredo, TX 78043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 725-7337
  2. 2
    Lscc Family Care Center At Bastrop
    605 OLD AUSTIN HWY, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 800-5722
  3. 3
    4151 Bob Bullock Loop Ste 201, Laredo, TX 78043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 725-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Tonsillitis
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 25, 2020
    Awesome Doctor my Kids really love him! So glad we found him very caring and detailed with examinations! Excellent when it comes to my childrens health! Staff is amazing and friendly as well
    STRINGEL — Jun 25, 2020
    About Dr. Edgar Molina, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629011861
    Education & Certifications

    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

