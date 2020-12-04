See All Oncologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Edgar Miranda, MD

Oncology
4 (7)
27 years of experience
Dr. Edgar Miranda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Central del Carib and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Miranda works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater - McMullen Booth
    3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Anemia
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Anemia
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr. Miranda is a truly caring and concerned physician. He fully discussed my cancer and his proposed treatment plan. Thereafter, he has carefully monitored my medical status.
    Bruce Kettler — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Edgar Miranda, MD

    Oncology
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1487691655
    University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
    University of South Florida
    Universidad Central del Carib
    Medical Oncology
