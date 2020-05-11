Dr. Edgar Martorell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martorell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Martorell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Martorell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Martorell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ARC-Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic42733 Highway 27 # 201, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 313-0044
-
2
Dba Arc Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic6735 Conroy Rd Ste 320, Orlando, FL 32835 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martorell?
Busy office. Overall I am satisfied with the care and attention from Dr.Martorell and his staff. They have treated me with kindness and respect. I do not understand some of the negative feed back. Do expect long wait times as they are always full.
About Dr. Edgar Martorell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336115773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martorell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martorell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martorell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martorell works at
Dr. Martorell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martorell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martorell speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Martorell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martorell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martorell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martorell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.