Dr. Macias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Macias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Macias, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Macias works at
Locations
Macias Dermatology7115 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-2397
Macias Dermatology1290 E Spruce Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-2397
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my last basil cell removed by Jessi. And again I didn't feel a thing. She is very thorough and gentle in the treatment of her patients. She has been the best addition to this office.
About Dr. Edgar Macias, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144482373
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- University Of Southern California
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macias has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macias speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Macias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macias.
