Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.