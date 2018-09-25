Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lueg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2660 E Main St Ste 201, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lueg performed sinus surgery on my sinuses about two years ago. He solved many years of sinus problems. He is gentle, knowledgeable, and caring. Sinus surgery is very unpleasant and there is a long healing time. The outcome is well worth all of the discomfort. I have and will recommend Dr. Lueg to anyone with ENT issues. My sinuses haven't been this good since 1974! Thank you so much, Dr. Lueg!
About Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831260884
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Toronto
- Wellesley Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- TORONTO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lueg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lueg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lueg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lueg has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lueg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lueg speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lueg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lueg.
