Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
30 years of experience
Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.

They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2660 E Main St Ste 201, Ventura, CA 93003

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasopharyngitis
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Sep 25, 2018
    Dr. Lueg performed sinus surgery on my sinuses about two years ago. He solved many years of sinus problems. He is gentle, knowledgeable, and caring. Sinus surgery is very unpleasant and there is a long healing time. The outcome is well worth all of the discomfort. I have and will recommend Dr. Lueg to anyone with ENT issues. My sinuses haven't been this good since 1974! Thank you so much, Dr. Lueg!
    Valerie Brown in Ventura, CA — Sep 25, 2018
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    30 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1831260884
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    University of Toronto
    Wellesley Hospital
    University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    TORONTO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Edgar Lueg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lueg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lueg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lueg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lueg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lueg has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lueg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lueg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lueg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lueg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lueg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

