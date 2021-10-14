Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD
Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers at Chandler695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3632
Ironwood Physicians PC685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Ironwood Women's Center in Gilbert3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Dr Hernandez is one of the most caring doctors I know, always explains everything in detail for you to understand.
About Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861473506
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
