Overview

Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gracia works at GRacia Medical in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.