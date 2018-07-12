See All Psychiatrists in Plainview, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.

Dr. Gerstein works at Edgar Gerstein MD in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edgar Gerstein MD
    Edgar Gerstein MD
    8 PRESIDENTIAL DR E, Plainview, NY 11803 (516) 763-7141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2018
    I've been in therapy on and off for over 45 years of my life. I've been with Dr. Gerstein for 20 of those years and he's the best psychiatrists I've ever had. He's easy to talk with, very understanding and shows a sincere concern for people. I would highly recommend him.
    HOLBROOK, NY — Jul 12, 2018
    About Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740391580
    Education & Certifications

    • MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerstein works at Edgar Gerstein MD in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gerstein’s profile.

    Dr. Gerstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

