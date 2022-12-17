Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group722 Baker St Ste 714, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an office visit appointment scheduled today. They called me in advance to see if I’m open to do a virtual visit. It’ sounded great and I really didn’t want drive. It was a great experience and Dr. Garcia was kind, generous with his time and really listened to my symptoms. Super easy!
About Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
