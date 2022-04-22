Dr. Edgar Gamponia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamponia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Gamponia, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Gamponia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Gamponia works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Eye Associates1415 River Ave Ste A, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 722-3500Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Regional Eye Associates- Morgantown1255 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-3301Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 3 1299 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-5777
-
4
Bridgeport, WV220 Southview Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamponia?
Dr. Gamponia and his staff have always been above reproach with their professional manners and assistance.
About Dr. Edgar Gamponia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053487736
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamponia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamponia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamponia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamponia works at
Dr. Gamponia has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamponia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamponia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamponia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamponia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamponia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.