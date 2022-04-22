Overview

Dr. Edgar Gamponia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Gamponia works at Regional Eye Associates in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Morgantown, WV and Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.