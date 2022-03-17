Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Galloway works at
Locations
Audubon Medical Campus3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Peregrine6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Recently had a thyroid lobectomy. Dr. Galloway was patient and kind and explained everything in detail as to what was going to happen during the surgery and during recovery. He is definitely the right doctor what what I needed.
About Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841299567
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
