Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (90)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Galloway works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Audubon Medical Campus
    3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 | (719) 867-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2.
    St. Peregrine
    6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip

Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Great doctor! Recently had a thyroid lobectomy. Dr. Galloway was patient and kind and explained everything in detail as to what was going to happen during the surgery and during recovery. He is definitely the right doctor what what I needed.
    Tim F. — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841299567
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Texas
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galloway works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Galloway’s profile.

    Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

