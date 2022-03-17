Overview

Dr. Edgar Galloway, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Galloway works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.