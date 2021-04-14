See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD

Neurology
3 (50)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Evangelista works at Nevada Neurologic Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Office
    6040 Badura Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 800-7831
    Cranial Technologies Inc
    2110 E Flamingo Rd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Headache
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Headache
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Migraine
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
Tension Headache
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Loss of Taste
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 14, 2021
    everything addressed, referred to a surgeon, prescribed medications. very friendly and staff was great.
    Harold — Apr 14, 2021
    • Neurology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1669693081
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    • University of Wisconsin
    Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evangelista works at Nevada Neurologic Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Evangelista’s profile.

    Dr. Evangelista has seen patients for Headache, Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

