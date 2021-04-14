Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Evangelista works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Office6040 Badura Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 800-7831
-
2
Cranial Technologies Inc2110 E Flamingo Rd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evangelista?
everything addressed, referred to a surgeon, prescribed medications. very friendly and staff was great.
About Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1669693081
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evangelista works at
Dr. Evangelista has seen patients for Headache, Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evangelista speaks Tagalog.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.