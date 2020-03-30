Overview

Dr. Edgar Espana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Espana works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Corneal Ulcer and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.