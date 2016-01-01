See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Dela Cruz works at EDGAR T DELA CRUZ INC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edgar T. Dela Cruz M.d. Inc.
    1748 Dillingham Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 848-0880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164466579
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
