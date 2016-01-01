Overview

Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at EDGAR T DELA CRUZ INC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.