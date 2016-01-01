Overview

Dr. Edgar Cortes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Cortes works at The Children's Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.