Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM

Podiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knightdale, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Correa works at Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina in Knightdale, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC, Henderson, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    OrthoNC Knightdale
    6602 Knightdale Blvd Ste 310, Knightdale, NC 27545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 718-2041
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    OrthoNC Wakefield/Wake Forest
    11221 Galleria Ave Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-9410
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina Henderson Office
    200 W Parkview Dr Ste B, Henderson, NC 27536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 430-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina
    1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-9410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2020
    I visited Dr. Correa to take a look at a cyst I had which was pressing on a nerve on my foot. He was very professional, knowledgeable and painlessly drained the cyst until it was completely gone. I definitely recommend him if you are looking for a podiatrist!
    M. McHugh-Garcia — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194708263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Correa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Correa has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

