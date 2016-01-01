Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgar Clark, MD
Dr. Edgar Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Visalia Family Practice Medical Group107 N Hall St Ste D, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 625-9200
Csp-corcoran4001 King Ave, Corcoran, CA 93212 Directions (559) 992-8800
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003847872
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
