Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

Dr. Chauvin works at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Cardio Thoracic Surgery
    Mercy Clinic Cardio Thoracic Surgery
    2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste 210, Rogers, AR 72758
(479) 338-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Dissection
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Gallstones
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Impella Device
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Septic Embolism
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Principal Financial Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 05, 2020
    I'm so thankful Dr. Chauvin choose his career path. This mans talent has given me a new lease on life that is hard to put in to words. Many thanks and praises to you and your team of professionals Sir. God Bless you. J Weimholt Bella Vista, AR 7-05-2020
    Jeffrey Weimholt — Jul 05, 2020
    About Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1669471157
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Med College Of Georgia
    Residency
    Health Cleveland Corp Fairview Genl
    Internship
    Fairview Genl
    Medical Education
    University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Tulane Univ
    Board Certifications
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Chauvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chauvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chauvin has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

