Overview

Dr. Edgar Cardenas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Cardenas works at MD Medical Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.