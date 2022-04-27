See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Springs, FL
Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Caceres works at Caceres Eye Center in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caceres Eye Center
    3230 Lake Worth Rd Ste A, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 228-8882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pterygium
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679547236
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caceres works at Caceres Eye Center in Palm Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Caceres’s profile.

    Dr. Caceres has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caceres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

