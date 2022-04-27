Overview

Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Caceres works at Caceres Eye Center in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.