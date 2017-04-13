Dr. Breaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Breaux, MD
Dr. Edgar Breaux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Med Ctr
J. E. Landry, MD LLC457 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 237-5774Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Office of Group Benefits
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Very kind , patient, humble and spiritual man. Absolutely fabulous Dr. with years of experience. He preformed my Double Mastectomy ( radical left breast mastectomy) with confidence and worked absolutely flawlessly with my reconstruction Dr's. Thank you Dr E. Paul Breaux, God Bless you!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1982659165
- MD Anderson Med Ctr
- LSU Med Ctr/Charity Hosp
- LSU
- General Surgery
Dr. Breaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Breaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.