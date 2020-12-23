Dr. Edgar Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Boyd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Locations
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
Warren Clinic Otolaryngology - Muskogee101 Rockefeller Dr Ste 201, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-4580
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- OSMA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor !!! Explains everything very well, i am so please to have found Dr Boyd to take care of my ear . I will recommend him to all my friends and family
About Dr. Edgar Boyd, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- Wilford Hall Medical Center 59th Medical Wing
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.