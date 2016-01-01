Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bolton Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Healthcare System2213 N University Dr Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 963-2151Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolton Jr?
About Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1487635462
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolton Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolton Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolton Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.