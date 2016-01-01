See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO

Pulmonary Disease
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bolton Jr works at Pinnacle Health Systems in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Healthcare System
    2213 N University Dr Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 963-2151
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Partial Lung Collapse
Respiratory Failure
Emphysema
Partial Lung Collapse
Respiratory Failure

Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487635462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Bolton Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolton Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolton Jr works at Pinnacle Health Systems in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bolton Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

