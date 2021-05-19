Overview

Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Bigornia works at Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.