Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigornia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Bigornia works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA477 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Forked River Office939 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
3
Endoscopy Center of Toms River473 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
4
Brick Office1617 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigornia?
Dr."B" is the best! What more can one say!!Great doctor, very nice man!
About Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1639116973
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Long Beach VAMC
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigornia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigornia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigornia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigornia works at
Dr. Bigornia has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigornia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigornia speaks French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigornia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigornia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigornia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigornia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.