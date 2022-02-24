Dr. Edgar Bekteshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekteshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Bekteshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Bekteshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from State University of Tirana and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Edgar Bekteshi MD PLLC ALBA PULMONARY GROUP290 S Alma School Rd Ste 11, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 659-3318
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and easy to talk to. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edgar Bekteshi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Albanian and French
- 1447269220
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp/Va Med Ctr
- Maricopa Medical Center
- State University of Tirana
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekteshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bekteshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekteshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekteshi has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bekteshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bekteshi speaks Albanian and French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekteshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekteshi.
