Overview

Dr. Edgar Bekteshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from State University of Tirana and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Bekteshi works at Edgar Bekteshi MD PLLC ALBA PULMONARY GROUP in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.