Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5412 W Plano Pkwy Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 (214) 561-7435
    HeartPlace Southlake
    415 E Southlake Blvd Ste 101, Southlake, TX 76092 (817) 416-8080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Skin Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Skin Cancer

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Skin Cancer

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
May 31, 2020
I had an AMAZING experience with my surgery. The nurses were so kind and they explained everything perfectly. I got a breast augmentation and I feel a million times more confident. I also was very impressed with how precise he made the incisions. I have a tattoo going up on my breast and the cut was made on it. I can tell that you won't even notice when I'm all the way healed. He did a great job. I still have all feeling and everything. Melissa is also awesome she's been answering any questions I have and she's so nice too. They have a great team I can tell. I'm referring everyone to Dr. Bedolla!
Morgan — May 31, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD

Specialties
  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1265691158
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  University of Miami Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  Oklahoma University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  Parkland Memorial Hospital
Internship
Board Certifications
  General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Bedolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bedolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedolla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedolla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

