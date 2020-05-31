Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD
Dr. Edgar Bedolla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital
- 1 5412 W Plano Pkwy Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 561-7435
HeartPlace Southlake415 E Southlake Blvd Ste 101, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 416-8080
I had an AMAZING experience with my surgery. The nurses were so kind and they explained everything perfectly. I got a breast augmentation and I feel a million times more confident. I also was very impressed with how precise he made the incisions. I have a tattoo going up on my breast and the cut was made on it. I can tell that you won’t even notice when I’m all the way healed. He did a great job. I still have all feeling and everything. Melissa is also awesome she’s been answering any questions I have and she’s so nice too. They have a great team I can tell. I’m referring everyone to Dr. Bedolla!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265691158
- University of Miami Hospital
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
