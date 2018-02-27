Dr. Edgar Baselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Baselli, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Baselli, MD is an Urology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
Yorktowne Urology PC2350 Freedom Way Ste 102, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-9537
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended!. Great doc! Personable and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Edgar Baselli, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255418885
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Yorktowne Urology PC
