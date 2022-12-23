Overview

Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Agvanyan works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.