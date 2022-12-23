See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD

Family Medicine
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Agvanyan works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Verdugo Hills Urgent Care Med Grp
    544 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 241-9152
    Noble Surgery Center
    5021 W Noble Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 241-4331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Polyuria
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Malaise and Fatigue
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fatigue
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Skin Allergy
Skin Screenings
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr, Agvanyan is an spectacular person and amazing caring doctor.
    Telook Pilosian — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225288582
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agvanyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agvanyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agvanyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agvanyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agvanyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agvanyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.