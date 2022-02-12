Dr. Abovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Abovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Abovich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vilnjusskij Gosud U, Lithuanian Ssr and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Abovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edgar Abovich MD PA4425 Military Trl Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abovich?
Thorough, took his time. Answered questions. Was impressed. Very professional.
About Dr. Edgar Abovich, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1144242066
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst City Hosp Ctr
- Elmhurst City Hosp Ctr
- Vilnjusskij Gosud U, Lithuanian Ssr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abovich works at
Dr. Abovich has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abovich speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.