Overview

Dr. Edesiri Akajagbor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.



Dr. Akajagbor works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.