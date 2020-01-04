Dr. Edem Agamah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agamah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edem Agamah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Southern Illinois University School of M315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
SIU Center for Maternal-Fetal Medicine1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 545-8000Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Highly recommend Dr. Agamah it has treated me since 2013 for breast cancer I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff. Always explains any questions you may have regarding treatment. Great bedside manner always has the time to listen to any concerns you may have. Great doctor highly recommend!!
- Medical Oncology
- English, Ewe
- 1932147279
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
