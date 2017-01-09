See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Edeane Matsumoto, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edeane Matsumoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Matsumoto works at EDEANE SACHIE MATSUMOTO MD in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edeane Sachie Matsumoto MD
    2101 Forest Ave Ste 227, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 289-5320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Diarrhea
Cholesterol Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 09, 2017
    Very impressed with superb results with pneumonia challenges. Very smart, resourceful, logical. . Have referred to friends and family.
    About Dr. Edeane Matsumoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518069848
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
