Dr. Matsumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edeane Matsumoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Edeane Matsumoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Edeane Sachie Matsumoto MD2101 Forest Ave Ste 227, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 289-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with superb results with pneumonia challenges. Very smart, resourceful, logical. . Have referred to friends and family.
About Dr. Edeane Matsumoto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518069848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
