Dr. Eddys Disla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddys Disla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Autonomous Univ Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Disla works at
Locations
Mount Sinai-Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2H, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best doctor ever
About Dr. Eddys Disla, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Mc-Ny Med Coll
- Woodhull Hosp-Suny Downstate
- Autonomous Univ Santo Domingo
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disla has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Disla speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Disla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.