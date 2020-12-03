Dr. Eddy Luh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddy Luh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddy Luh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Luh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vegas Vascular Specialists8930 W Sunset Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (725) 241-0824
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luh?
Dr. Luh is absolutely fantastic. He's excellent in his field. Wonderful with his patients and very professional. I know, I am fortunate to be one of his patients. I presented with PAD. He ordered tests which revealed an abdominal aortic aneurysm. He performed my triple A surgery with endovascular stent placement for the PAD blockages. I'm fully recovered and very grateful to him. He really an exceptional doctor/surgeon.
About Dr. Eddy Luh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1043364532
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luh works at
Dr. Luh has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Luh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.