Overview

Dr. Eddy Laroche, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Sch Med State U.



Dr. Laroche works at Optum-Lamar in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.