Overview

Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Hsueh works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.