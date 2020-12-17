See All General Surgeons in Fenton, MO
Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Hsueh works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 425, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-4440
  2. 2
    SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital - West Pavilion
    3655 Vista Ave # 1, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Dr Hsueh will always hold a special place in my heart. I had melanoma cancer on my leg. From my 1st appointment he was very compassionate and reassuring. My surgery went extremely well and I have been cancer free since. He saved my life. Amazing Dr and staff.
    — Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD

    General Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1003910225
    Education & Certifications

    John Wayne Canc Inst
    Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, General Surgery
    University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsueh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsueh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsueh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsueh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsueh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsueh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

