Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD
Overview
Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Garrido works at
Locations
Jefferson Health Cardiothoracic Surgery Cherry Hill2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Jefferson Neurosciences Center445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He changed my life. I suffered with back pain for almost 40 years because I was afraid of surgery. Dr. Garrido is sweet and never pressured me to have surgery. Once I had the surgery it changed my life. He was wonderful. His assistant looked after me with patience and kindness and here I am pain free. Thank you Dr. Garrido and thank you to his assistant. Please forgive me I forgot your name but you were absolutely wonderful.
About Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1194712430
Education & Certifications
- HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
- Hotel-Dieu Grace General Hospital
- Hotel-Dieu Grace General Hospital
- Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garrido using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrido has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garrido speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.