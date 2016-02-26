See All Neurosurgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Garrido works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Cardiothoracic Surgery Cherry Hill
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurosciences Center
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 58 ratings
Patient Ratings (58)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD
About Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
NPI Number
  • 1194712430
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
Residency
  • Hotel-Dieu Grace General Hospital
Internship
  • Hotel-Dieu Grace General Hospital
Medical Education
  • Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garrido has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

58 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

