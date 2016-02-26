Overview

Dr. Eddy Garrido, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Inst Tec de Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Garrido works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

