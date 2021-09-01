Dr. Eddy Echols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddy Echols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddy Echols, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Echols works at
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute11286 Boyette Rd Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33569 Directions (813) 686-9143
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 815-7930Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Sun City Center959 E DEL WEBB BLVD, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 922-8967Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 815-7929
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Echols is very friendly and attentive. I was seen for a torn rotator cuff. He gave me two options to check out the extent of the injury. I have a subsequent appointment to go over the MRA results. I feel like I'm in good hands!
About Dr. Eddy Echols, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute|Florida Orthopedic Institute
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital|Portsmouth Naval Medical Center
- The University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Erlanger Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echols works at
Dr. Echols has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Echols speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Echols. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.