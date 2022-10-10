Dr. Eddy Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddy Castillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Eddy Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Castillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc2660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 338-3328
-
2
Gastroenterology Specialty Group,LLC115 Technology Dr Unit B201, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 452-1411
-
3
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-9000
- 4 2820 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 292-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
Dr. Castillo was very kind and supportive to my husband. He had a gentle demeanor and is an expert in his field!
About Dr. Eddy Castillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225020134
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.