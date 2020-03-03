Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Nassar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
El Paso Office5000 Doniphan Dr Ste 104, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 900-8851Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nassar?
Dr. Nassar and his staff are great! I can usually get a sick visit same day or next. Wait times are reasonable for El Paso standards which is a big plus for me. The Dr. and his NP are always thorough with the appointments. We've had a couple of incidents where I needed him after hours and he always calls within 15 mins. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053495267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- University Of Texas Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassar works at
Dr. Nassar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.