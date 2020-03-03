See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD

Pediatrics
3 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Nassar works at Eddie Nassar MD, PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    El Paso Office
    5000 Doniphan Dr Ste 104, El Paso, TX 79932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 900-8851
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr. Nassar and his staff are great! I can usually get a sick visit same day or next. Wait times are reasonable for El Paso standards which is a big plus for me. The Dr. and his NP are always thorough with the appointments. We've had a couple of incidents where I needed him after hours and he always calls within 15 mins. Highly recommend!
    Miranda — Mar 03, 2020
    • Pediatrics
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    Dr. Eddie Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassar works at Eddie Nassar MD, PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nassar’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

